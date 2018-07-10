AMERICA, Why are some COUNTRIES RICH and others POOR?
Why are some countries rich and others poor? It sounds like an easy question but... nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, the origin of wealth is one of the key issues, if not the most important issue, in political debates. Are there poor countries because there are rich countries? Do the richest countries have any special geographical characteristics that determine their success? Are natural resources the source of their wealth? Are their inhabitants smarter? In this video we’ll try to answer these questions, and we’ll do so by taking a look at the history of the American continent.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment