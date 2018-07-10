Global Debt Hits Record of $247 Trillion, IIF Issues Warning
Every quarter the Institute of International Finance publishes a new number of the total amount of global debt outstanding, and every quarter the result is the same: a new record high... But that's not all.. The IIF Then released a Stark Warning! What was surprising about the report - certainly not the latest all time high debt numbers, those are now standard - is that the IIF voiced a strongly negative opinion of recent developments in the debt arena. "The pace is indeed a cause for concern," warned IIF’s Managing Director Hung Tran during a call with reporters. "The problem with the pace and speed is if you borrow or if you lend very quickly, the quality of the credit tends to suffer." It also means more governments, businesses and individuals have been borrowing that could have trouble paying the money back, or merely paying interest on it as rates rise.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment