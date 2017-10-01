Strange Events Happening in America - US is Falling Apart
Get out of Cali guys now don't wait until it's too late. Predicted programming alone for years ought to be enough to move on but after banning the sells of the Holy Bible judgment is coming on top of every wicked scheme Cali pushes. I have 2 brothers there and I was born in Santa Barbara so get out while the getting is still got. Those fires are strange but think about it say someone uses a magnifying glass in front of the sun, called Fresnel lens.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment