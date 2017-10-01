A Venezuelan Prepper Looks Back! “Things I Would Have Done Differently If I Knew What Was Coming”
People are SO STUPID. They VOTE FOR A GOVERNMENT that will STEAL FROM OTHERS to give to them and are SURPRISED when they steal from them. IF YOU PUT CROOKS IN POWER - THEY WILL ROB YOU LAST!!! But you WLL be robbed.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment