21st Century Hackers - Documentary 2018
People, who take down the web in a half hour or an hour, are not the threat. It is the people, who post slanderous and libelous data, that make the web want to shut itself down, they are and will always remain the threat to the people, who have a legitimate use for the internet. But if people, who know you, do not believe the data, you will be okay and so will your cyberspace and web and ISP. But beware. Anyone with the software can doctor your photo and make it look any way they want.
Posted by Bob Chapman
