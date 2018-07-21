Rats and Rodenstein Fill the Swamp

Nothing is shocking anymore with these people, but it is disgusting. Glad it’s all coming out. The systematic corruption at the highest levels of these agencies must stop. Just imagine what else they’re influencing for their sole benefit!!!
Betsy and Thomas decode Trump’s tweets of July 22, 2018. The heavily redacted Carter Page FISA warrant is released, but Thomas reads between the lines and under the redactions as he decodes today’s tweets.
