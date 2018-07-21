The Data Mining of Our Children at School
This is far worse than Michelle Malkin is even revealing or maybe aware. This goes all the way up the ladder. I taught for over 20 years, mostly higher education, in several countries. I was forced out of my last institution, American Public University, for bringing attention to and refusing to comply with their indoctrination and spying technologies we were being forced to implement. My supervisors were all fired as well, and new committee members brought on who would blindly support the obvious invasion. It was seriously disturbing, and all the more so for the few of us who tried to speak against it.
Posted by Bob Chapman
