Deep State Melt Down Occurring World Wide
What people really have to ask themselves as well as to the radical leftist. What would America be like today if Hillary had won. Ask them the next time. Listen to their land of milk and honey story. Then tell them there would be no America today. That the wholesale sell out of our nation would be handed over to the NWO globalists. They would have accelerated the collapse of the third world economies to have them all like Venezuela. There would have been 10 to 20+million refugees flooded across our border. This would have triggered an all out race war plus civil war to bring forward martial law. Then the Chinese military would have set up all long the west coast with the rest of the country under UN subjugation. Half of Americans would be dead and the other half in re education concentration camps. While the elites just enjoy their one world government with the USA out of the way to total global domination. Of course they are going to attempt to do this one way or another. This is why China must be cut off at the knees and our nation restored. Because if Trump isn't successful at massive never before seen economic reforms there will be a war. The globalist want him to fail our wait him out for the next 6 years. Don't be fooled by their ranting and raving about petty issues. It's just a distraction to cover up their true agenda. Get ready, stay ready and be ready. Don't get lulled by a recovering economy or fooled by some successes seen. Prepare for war even when those in power preach prosperity.
Posted by Bob Chapman
