EOS Is A Game Changing Tech with Marshall Long of EOS.fish
Jeff Berwick interviews Marshall Long of EOS.Fish. Topics include: early days of crypto, nerd money, Namecoin, getting into large scale Bitcoin mining, Bitcoin scaling debate, Bitcoin now legacy crypto, EOS.fish and EOS, EOS the next evolution in the tech, the EOS precedent setting launch process, a paradigm shift in open source development, a community project, EOS vs Ethereum, free transactions and the nature of the network, Crypto Kitties, where is EOS headed? governance and the voting process
