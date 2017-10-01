ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Friday 7/13/18: Larry Klayman, Joel Gilbert, Daniel Greenfield, News
Date: Friday July 13, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Friday, July 13th: Trump Blasts UK Fake News - President Trump called out British tabloid The Sun for omitting his comments praising UK’s PM Theresa May. Trump says he has the full recordings of the interview as part of a tactic to thwart “fake news.” Also, the €30,000 baby balloon designed to protest Trump’s UK visit proved to be a dud display as the meek prop was barely a spectacle. Joining today’s show is Judicial Watch founder Larry Klayman discussing his ongoing legal battles with the corrupt left. Start your weekend informed. Call and tune in now!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment