Blockchain Investors Make Controversial Move To Puerto Rico

Blockchain Island: In the wake of Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico remains without power and faces a new set of crippling austerity measures. In a bid to improve the economy, the government has offered Silicon Valley venture capitalists huge tax intensives to set up shop in the American territory.
