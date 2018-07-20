The Economy Just Went Into Overdrive Or Did It
Durable goods disappoints, the people were not purchasing the big ticket items. Spending on homes dropped, existing, new home purchases declined at a time in the summer when they are suppose to be doing well. The bubble is popping, traffic is drying up. Trump wins trade war with the EU, the reshaping of the central banks has begun. The new GDP numbers are out and they are not what they seem, there was a big revision to make it look like the economy is doing well.
