Donald J.Trump Gets Lifetime Best Actor Award!
Sometimes we need a little levity to breakup the madness which is the matrix around us. The video pays tribute to the master actor Donald J. Trump for his role as American billionaire, lady's man, and 45th president of the United States of America. Yes, The Donald is a freemason actor folks. Just like all other world leaders. They are the mouthpiece for the fake Jesuit Jews in the Vatican. The Rothschild's are their fake jew bankers. There is no right or left. It is an illusion to keep the people divided. I have plenty of videos on Obamanation and many other actor leaders in my playlist as well. Check out Wag The Dog when you have some time. FYI, Fox News is fake news too friends. Please do you own research on the content in the video. We are just sharing what we see and always appreciate relevant feedback. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together. Comments reviewed typically within 12 hours. God is in control and he honors every promise made to man. Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins daily. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful. God bless everyone. Don't look to man but to Jesus Christ for your answers. Everything else falls in line once you put him first in your life.
