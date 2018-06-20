Gerald Celente Explain-- Why Hasn't The US Dollar Crumbled Yet? & Blockchain Revolution!
It would be nice if the world was perfect--politically speaking. Most of our politicians are worried about their perks and pensions, while most of us just want to keep up with the cost of living and debasement of the currency. Central bankers and their debt slave model are at the top of the economic pyramid. The west fights wars for these parasites, who want to make debt slaves of the entire world to their corrupt economic model, which at least is currently multi-trillions in the red. That is why we fight wars for these scoundrels, to keep their ponzi scheme going which benefits the few, by making debt slaves of the many.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
