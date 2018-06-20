Don't Mention the Reptilians Documentary 2018
There has been an underlying darkness controlling humanity since time began. Often described as the "missing piece in the puzzle" by David Icke. Researchers now reveal the presence of a supreme and nefarious inter-dimensional intelligence that has been manipulating mankind for centuries. An unprecedented expose on the Reptilians on Earth, hear riveting testimony from alien abductees and experiencers that point to an agenda behind the alien presence on Earth. Staggering evidence that Shadow People are indeed very real. Too many people are having these experiences, there's something to it.
Watch eye opening, thought provoking, educational, controversial, awesome documentaries by subscribing and of course hit the bell button at the top tight of the screen. We will make each film expand the horizons of the viewers open to learning more about the world. We hope you will become aware of many facts you may have been previously unaware of in this very educational Reptilian Documentary.
Posted by Bob Chapman
