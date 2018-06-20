Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Who controls Libya's oil riches?

 The battle to control the largest oil reserves in Africa has taken a new twist – which is turning off the lifeblood of the Libyan economy.

Renewed fighting has shut down oil terminals and stopped oil tankers from loading around a quarter of a million barrels of daily exports.

The warlord Khalifa Haftar has launched an offensive to recapture the so-called ‘oil crescent’.

Haftar’s forces want to recapture the oil territory they seized two years ago – including the two largest oil ports.
Haftar’s determined to drive out fighters who attacked Ras Lanuf and Al-Sidra on Thursday.

How does the fight for the oil revenue shape Libya's future?



















