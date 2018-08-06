ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Friday 6/8/18: Trump, The G7, Anthony Bourdain, Fleccas Talks, Leo Zagami
Date: Friday June 08, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Friday, June 8th: G7 Showdown - Trump is heading to the G7 summit to “straighten out” unfair trade deals with member states. Moreover, Trump is reportedly leaving the summit early, skipping climate discussions. Joining today’s show is Howard Caplan discussing the deep state’s antics across America. Next, renowned street interviewer Austen Fletcher shares his latest content and future projects. Also, Vatican insider Leo Zagami explains Europe’s fight against globalists. Furthermore, Iraq War vet and writer Christopher Neiweem breaks down DC beltway intrigue. Finally, our European correspondent Dan Lyman provides Bilderberg news you won’t get anywhere else! Call and tune in now!
