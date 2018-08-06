Gerald Celente - Cash-Juiced Markets Ready to Crash? Be Prepared
Based on several century's of history France and Germany have been hell bent to control Europe and this is the scheme they came up with, full surrender without a shot being fired.. neat eh? The EU was created because German and France thought they were going to control it and Belgium thought Germany and France was going to let them control it.. the "occupied states" are finally seeing what has been going on and realizing they were screwed.
Posted by Bob Chapman
