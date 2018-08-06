Everything Your History Textbook Got Wrong Mesoamerica Documentary
This is an incredible documentary that sheds light on history you probably don't know about. Ancient tribes in central America that bare more than a passing to people of Chinese heritage? Indian deity statues in the America's? Red haired natives possibly related to Giants? Tribes from different corners of the globe that could understand each others language without the need for a translator? The history of the Aztecs and the Mayans seem to be very different from what we thought, this is a must watch for anyone who has an interest in unearthing the true history of the world. Watch eye opening, thought provoking, educational, controversial, awesome documentaries by subscribing and of course hit the bell button at the top tight of the screen. We will make each film expand the horizons of the viewers open to learning more about the world. We hope you will become aware of many facts you may have been previously unaware of in this very educational hidden history expose.
