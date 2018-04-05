Charles Nenner - Bloodbath Dow 5,000 Coming in 2020
Renowned geopolitical and financial cycle expert Charles Nenner the cycles are turning down, way down for the stock market. How bad will it be? Nenner says, “Very bad. I called for Dow Jones 5,000, and I still call for Dow Jones 5,000. . . . It’s going to be a blood bath, but as I said the last time, in the 1990’s when the Dow was 5,000, the world still looked okay.” Is there a big debt reset coming? Nenner says, “The last time we were in this situation was when Roosevelt was President. It was very interesting because they paid off only 25% on the dollar because the inflation that came. Now, the problem is if you don’t have inflation, you still owe the whole amount of money. This is why they urgently need this inflation. So, the value of the money goes down, and you have to pay off less. There is no inflation. So, it is a big problem, but they can keep this going forever. I don’t think it’s a problem because countries can keep printing money as long as they want.” Then Nenner said, “I see the dollar becoming strong again.” Nenner is “dollar positive.” The other big cycle Nenner has been seeing is the so-called “War Cycle.” Nenner says the next four or five years in this war cycle is very dangerous.” On gold and silver, Nenner is bullish, but “not until after this summer.” Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes One-on-One with renowned analyst Charles Nenner.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Charles Nenner
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment