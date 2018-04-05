Puerto Rico, Forgotten Territories & Jen Briney

Jesse Ventura and Brigida Santos discuss America’s forgotten territories—Puerto Rico, Guam and American Samoa. The island of Puerto Rico is still in shambles seven months after Hurricane Maria. Jen Briney, host of “Congressional Dish Podcast,” gives a firsthand account of what life is like in Puerto Rico in the aftermath of the disaster.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment