Funding Has Been Cutoff, The Plan Moves Forward
The crisis with Giuliani and Trump has been planned from the beginning, this is a setup to push the corporate media in the direction they want them to go. Illegals are pouring into the country and the border patrol is doing its best to stop them. Trump wants the Pentagon to draw up plans to bring the troops home from South Korea. The funding of the White Helmets has come to and end. OPCW has finished its fact finding mission. Russia warns the White Helmets are planning another false flag.
Posted by Bob Chapman
