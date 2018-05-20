Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Cancelled North Korea talks ‘huge kick in the teeth’ - activist





President Donald Trump canceled a scheduled nuclear summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday. The decision came after a North Korean minister called Vice President Mike Pence a “political dummy” for comparing his country with Libya. For more on this, the president of Peace Action Kevin Martin joins RT America’s Ed Schultz.







