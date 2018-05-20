Cancelled North Korea talks ‘huge kick in the teeth’ - activist
President Donald Trump canceled a scheduled nuclear summit with North
Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday. The decision came after a North
Korean minister called Vice President Mike Pence a “political dummy” for
comparing his country with Libya. For more on this, the president of
Peace Action Kevin Martin joins RT America’s Ed Schultz.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment