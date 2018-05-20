Is The FDIC Preparing For Another Credit Crisis?

New homes sales have declined and now we are seeing existing homes
declining. Trump is now distancing himself from Mnuchin, is Mnuchin the
next person to be fired? FDIC is preparing for the next credit crisis,
the corporate media is reporting profits but this only because of the
tax breaks, there have been no profits for the banks, FDIC nervous about
a credit freeze. Russia buys more gold and says they are willing to
walk away from the dollar.
