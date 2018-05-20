North Korea Summit Has Been Canceled, Or Has It?
Greeley wants all un-redacted texts from Strzok and Page. Wikileaks drops a bombshell. The deep state coordinated a counter intel op against Trump and his administration. France move closer with Russia signs a billion euro deal. Trump calls off an historic meeting with North Korea, are we going to war, is this to trap the deep state, has the meeting already taken place? Q provides the answers. Iran issues demands to Europe in regards to the deal, some in the Iranian government want to work with the US on Pompeo's points. France recognizes Russia's role in the middle east. ISIS leader captured by US.
