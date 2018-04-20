What Mainstream Media's NOT Telling You About Trump's "Syria Speech!"
ANY first year high school journalist could have quickly identified these easy-to-see facts. Not that we need any more...but this is even MORE solid proof that MSM is colluding with government entities to push a Regime change/Regional control agenda for the Military Industrial Complex, the Bankers funding both sides (while they suck up the resulting interest like thirsty Vampires) and, of course the Saudi Oil Cartel. And I wouldn't doubt if another major consideration is to prop up the Ponzi Scheme Petrodollar.
Posted by Bob Chapman
