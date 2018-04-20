WW3 Tensions at highest point since cold war.

A few years ago obama drew a redline in syria yet did nothing and we all know what happened . on top of that obama used America's air power to hit pakistan numerous times. He killed many civilians yet lots of people didn't fuss trump carries out a strike and everybody and their mother bitches hmm smells like a double standard to me
