The Debate - US-led Attack on Syria
The schizophrenia continues by the United States and its allies. Washington, London and Paris have fired missiles on 3 facilities in Syria to allegedly stop the Syrian government from using chemical weapons on its own people. At the same time the US says its main goal in Syria continues to be to defeat terrorist groups. However it is the Syrian government and its allies who are actually fighting and becoming more victorious over the terrorists. What is going on? Stay with us as we take a closer look at this on THE DEBATE.
