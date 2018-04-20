What is the deep state?

The deep state sounds like the stuff of conspiracies. It implies that
there is a secret powerful group that has its own agenda and undermines
the policies of elected leaders and politicians. Most people take
unconditional standpoints, claiming that it’s either fiction or fact.
The truth is more complicated. The deep state exists, but it’s not as
thrilling or malevolent as the concept indicates.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment