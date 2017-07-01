Breaking: Trump Announces New Strikes On Syria
Alex, take a chill pill. Trump is damned if he does damned if he doesn't. So everybody needs to sit back and relax and let this play out. If Putin wanted War we'd already be in a freaking War. The War Room in the White House knows a lot more than we do. And I've seen Alex go off on Trump before and then come back a few hours later or a few days later and say oh well he really knew what he was doing. Calm down. Read the Bible it is what it is have faith in God and let this play out
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment