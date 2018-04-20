Assad is Laughing - Mission Accomplished? #QAnon: "Trust POTOS"
Our government is so pathetic. No one believes literally nothing coming from them.
Not only do I not trust POTUS, I don't trust nobody. The US claims its missiles got through. The Ruskies claim it shot down 2/3 of the missiles. And all I see is a video from Zerohedge of a nice colorful explosion in Damascus (was that even Damascus?) that could have been anything from smoke bombs to a tank farm explosion to a demolition. The US claims it detroyed a chemical facility. The Syrians claim several labs were destroyed with no casualties. Like WWII, this is all theatre. Trump claims his missiles are new and smart. Putin claims new awesome tech and hypersonic weapons. Independent verification please? I have zero from both sides. The Syrians have produced no debris, the US has produced no images of blast craters over what is verifiably Damuscus. WWIII is going to start and we don't even have any battleships sunk or cities destroyed. D Chump is a dangerous psychopath who makes Hitler look like a boy scout. Our country has gone down the toilet. God help us.
Posted by Bob Chapman
