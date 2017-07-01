The Setup Is Almost Complete, Preparing To Move In On The Deep State
The House Intel Committee came out with their report and it show there is no Russian collusion. North Korea agree on peace, de-nuclearization and unifying the people of both countries. France advances troops into Syria. Q drops more intel posts, the text messages are in congress, some have been released, this entire plan has been setup from the beginning, Flynn was setup, this was on purpose. Sessions is investigating behind the scenes, the deep state is being cornered and the setup is almost complete
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment