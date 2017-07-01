April 27 Jerome Corsi Live Stream4 QANON DECODE #1275 - 1285

Dr. Jerome Corsi is a Washington Correspondent for InforWars.com where he works as an investigative reporter.
When Dr. Corsi co-authored UNFIT FOR COMMAND: SWIFT BOAT VETERANS SPEAK
OUT AGAINST JOHN KERRY (2004) he changed careers to become a full-time
author and investigative reporter.
He is a frequent guest on talk radio shows nationally and has made
repeated television appearances on Fox News, MSNBC, C-Span, CNN News and
Fox Business News.
In the past few years, Dr. Corsi has published 7 New York Times
bestselling non-fiction books, with 2 #1 New York Times bestsellers.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment