IMF Reports That Global Trade Is On The Brink Of Imploding
JPMorgan was busted over bitcoin fraud, raising interest on bitcoin purchases.RBC warns credit is starting to breakdown in Canada. Banks are exposed to the auto subprime market, it looks like the subprime securities crisis of 2008. Mortgage refis tumble, people are being pushed out the market by rising interest rate hikes. The trends are reversing this is the beginning of the end. The IMF reports that global trade is breaking down because of Trumps policies, but trade has been breaking down way before this. The system is breaking apart and more and more indicators show this.
Posted by Bob Chapman
