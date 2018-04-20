World War III: Hope for the best, prepare for the worse! We all know it’s rapidly approaching!
World War III: Hope for the best, prepare for the worse! We all know it’s rapidly approaching! Many are speculating WWIII has already begun; thus we must keep our eyes on Jesus and prepare for our family and love one’s! We should not be putting our trust in anyone other than Jesus! Everyone should have a 3-6 months supply of Water, Beans and Rice, Medical Supplies, Pet Medicines and Food, as well a personal defense means to safeguard your family during the coming Chaos. Top priority is having a personable relationship with Jesus and putting on the Armor of God Daily!
Posted by Bob Chapman
