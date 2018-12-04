Is DEBT Threatening the USA’s Future?

Things in the United States seem to be sailing strong: the economy is
growing, there are jobs everywhere and the stock market is hitting
record highs month after month. It had never been so easy to feel like
Gordon Gekko.
However, there’s another face to the US economy, a far less glamorous
face: after years of expansive monetary policies, the country is almost
addicted to debt. We’ll tell you all about it in this video.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment