Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Is DEBT Threatening the USA’s Future?






 Things in the United States seem to be sailing strong: the economy is growing, there are jobs everywhere and the stock market is hitting record highs month after month. It had never been so easy to feel like Gordon Gekko. However, there’s another face to the US economy, a far less glamorous face: after years of expansive monetary policies, the country is almost addicted to debt. We’ll tell you all about it in this video.











The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)