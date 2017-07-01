Michael Scheuer drops truth about Trump Russia story and BBC cut him off
As Michael Scheuer says it's all a big load of nothing.
Michael Scheuer is a man who drops truth bombs every time he's interviewed, and one of the very few who dares exposing the dangerous influence of Israel on the United States A true american hero
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment