Jim Kieth - Mind Control, World Control
About the death of truth-telling Jim Keith, even heavily manipulated Wikipedia notes: "In September 1999, Jim Keith fell from a stage and broke his knee at the 1999 Burning Man Arts Festival held from August 30 - September 7 at the Black Rock Desert in Nevada about 120 miles north of his hometown of Reno. On September 7, he entered the Washoe Medical hospital for knee surgery and died in the Intensive Care Unit shortly after surgery was completed when a blood clot released and entered his lung. The coroner's report listed cause of death as "blunt force trauma." Cryptically, Keith stated just before being put under anaesthetic, "I have this feeling that if they put me under I'm not coming back." (Death by Sayyanim Doctor, Nurse or Floor Sweeper....nobody investigates hospital deaths.) Would (((they))) DARE insert these mind-control nanochips in newborn babies while they are in the nursery? Ya think? Watch the movie "Coma" starring Michael Douglas.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment