Why Are We Still In Syria?

With ISIS all but defeated and al-Qaeda and its allies all but defeated in Ghouta, what is the justification for the US military to still be illegally occupying 30 percent of Syrian territory? And why is the Pentagon building a big new base so close to Syria's oil fields? Join the Ron Paul Institute in Charleston, SC next month: RonPaulInstitute.org/conference
