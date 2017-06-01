The Crash Is Coming! Prepare For The Imminent Economic Collapse 2018 Stock Market Crash

Will the US Economic Collapse Happen in 2018? Here is an unexpected warning from goldman sachs: "markets themselves will cause the next stock market crash." The economic forecast for 2018 is more than bleak, and there is more than enough economic data out there to show there could be a major stock market crash and economic collapse in 2018. People only see a rising stock market, not the negative underlying factors that will cause the whole system to crash. The only other times in our history when stock prices have been this high relative to earnings, a major stock market crash and economic collapse has always followed.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment