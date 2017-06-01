You Live in a Surveillance Prison and Social Media Platforms Spy, Report and Record Everything
Zuck goes Jimmy Hoffa. After three days of being inexplicably missing from the public arena at a time when Facebook stock was crashing, the company was being sued, and shareholders were demanding answers, moments ago CEO Mark Zuckerberg finally broke his silence, and published a statement on Facebook, updating on the Cambridge Analytica situation, "including the steps we've already taken and our next steps to address this important issue," ZeroHedge notes. While we repost the full statement below, the following excerpts are key: We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can't then we don't deserve to serve you. I've been working to understand exactly what happened and how to make sure this doesn't happen again. The good news is that the most important actions to prevent this from happening again today we have already taken years ago. But we also made mistakes, there's more to do, and we need to step up and do it. Translation: Facebook never did audits of what apps have access to user data to determine if they complied with the TOS. Which is perfectly understandable: after all Facebook is in the "selling user data" business not "protecting user data" business.
Posted by Bob Chapman
