Rothschilds Meet with the Devil
Amschel Mayor James Rothschild (1955 - 1996) is depicted here as making the comments when it was John Todd who gave the interview with a Magazine called 'Progress For All' as follows: The following is from the magazine Progress for all January 1991, an interview regarding the clarification of the Pyramid and the shining eye on the back of the US One Dollar Bill: "The seal of the pyramid was created by the Rothschild family and brought to North America by Benjamin Franklin and Alexander Hamilton before 1776. The Rothschild family is the head of the organization in which I entered in Colorado. All the Occult Brotherhoods are part of it. It is a Lucifer Organization to install his reign in the whole world. The eye on the pyramid is the eye of Lucifer. Supposedly the Rothschild's have personal dealings with the Devil. I have personally been in his villa and have experienced it. And I know it is true". Source - John Todd - ("ex Masonic Council of Thirteen") Two people likely to have been Illuminati Sacrifices for Lucifer were Amschel Mayor James Rothschild and John Todd Collins. John Todd actually said this about the American $1 bill and the Rothschild's. : The Rothschild's lead the Illuminati and in every country they have a family .. being the head of the Illuminati. In the United States, we have the Rockefeller's. David Rockefeller is both head of the Council of Foreign Relations or CFR and the Trilateral Commission which are part of the Illuminati cover in the USA - along with Mossad and the CIA.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment