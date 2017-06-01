How They Stole Your Future 100 Years Ago

Also , in the 1980's Robert Ballard ( Titanic Guy ) wanted to survey the wreck of Lusitania but the British government wouldn't let him. that same year the British navy demolished the part of the wreck with depth charges trying to hide the evidence, thats why the Lusitania wreck is so twisted and mangled today when compared to RMS Titanic and Britannic.
