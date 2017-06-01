Economic Collapse Confirmed! Petro-Yuan Futures Open - Over 10 Billion Notional Trades In First Hour
Will The U.S economic collapse happen in 2018? The Chinese have effectively challenged the dollar’s dominance by launching the petro-yuan, leading some to believe the US dollar’s collapse is all but imminent. After all the preparation, all the expectation, cheerleading and doomsaying, China's Yuan-denominated crude oil futures contract began trading tonight and appears to be o a good start with well over 10 billion yuan notional traded within the first hour. This could be a death blow for an already weakening U.S. dollar, and the rise of the yuan as the dominant world currency. Prepare for economic collapse and U.S. stock market crash!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment