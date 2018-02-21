Coast To Coast AM - February 21, 2018 Autism & Vaccinations, Haunted Real Estate
Kent Heckenlively is a science teacher, an attorney, and a founding editor of Age of Autism. In the first half, he discussed the controversies around his contention that the rise in autism is related to vaccinations. Mark Anthony, the "Psychic Lawyer," is a medium who specializes in communication with spirits. In the latter half, he spoke about haunted real estate listings and how disclosure of paranormal activity can affect the marketability of a property. Coast To Coast AM - February 21, 2018 Autism & Vaccinations, Haunted Real Estate
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment