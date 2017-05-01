Illuminati HATES Mel Gibson and This Is WHY! (2018)
Mel is not perfect, as none of us are. He accepts this, and recognizes what Ephesians 6:12 says: We wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. God bless you, Mel Gibson.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment