Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

The Transition To The New System Has Already Begun, People Don't Know It Yet





The entire economic system is based on an illusion and just like in 2008 many people are going to watch their pensions drop to zero. The pensions are all in on stocks, the American people have been scammed to believe that their pension would be waiting for them when they retire. The transition has already begun and many don't even realize that it is happening.








The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)