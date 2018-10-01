White House Official Floated Withdrawing U.S. Forces to Please Putin
While mainstream media would have us believing that the President of Russia is worth "$200 billion" (according to Reuters/AP, until recently owned by the richest family on earth, the Rothschild Empire) - the reality is, he is one of few people that actually holds corrupt and ineffective officials to account. The war against Putin stems from the sudden inability for crooks to plunder Russia's resources as well as get away with stealing budget funds - and - God forbid - have to pay taxes via their independent companies (often, contracted to government projects!) The man mentioned in the first clip, Mr. Belalov, ran away and was granted asylum in the UK. He cited political reasons for his non-safety in Russia, but he was simply siphoning money from the government.
