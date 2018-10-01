Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Wednesday 1/10/18: News, Roger Stone, Marc Faber, Don Teague
Date: Wednesday January 10, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Wednesday, Jan. 10th: Trump to deal on DACA? - The president continues to strive for a deal-making approach to Washington policy-making. In addition, California's mudslide tragedy claims lives. Also, we have Don Teague, owner of Private Sector Arms and star of the viral video showing a clash between him and a feral SJW, discuss his bizarre encounter. Also joining today's broadcast is contrarian investment analyst and entrepreneur Marc Faber. Finally, climate expert Lord Christopher Monckton keeps globalist alarmists in check. Don't miss today's worldwide transmission!
