David Icke ~ The Arrogance of Ignorance
How does a control mechanism based upon the minority population enact controls over the majority – fill them with fears, insecurities and an inflated sense of importance while pitting them against each other and offering the only viable solutions. This brings everything down to the personal level, so that any conversation (or attempt thereof) is immediately considered as a threat, no matter how logical it may be. There are always the basic projections such as “you just want to be right” or “you just want everyone to think like you” – always an external enemy instead of actually listening to the words and logic which is attempted to be conveyed. Divide and conquer at its basis, for this conversation is about people of same backgrounds and similar experiences which turn on each other at the drop of a hat over simple words, misunderstandings and fear of having their ignorance called out. I have always said that a good start to healing the myriad of problems in this world is to understand and enact true communication (ironic for the “communication age”); for this is a skill which has been deliberately programmed out of us. Instead, we are left with a reactionary base which throws around the “how I feel” meme about certain words to the point where if the word itself is not all that important, I will try to invoke, “It’s the way you said it” justification: to kill the messenger instead of hearing the actual message is actually the “norm” today. I call this the “Arrogance of Ignorance”. In today’s world of “smart” this and “intelligent” that, there exists an inconceivable amount of ego and self judgment (or rather the fear of being judged by others) and a projection of a wrong doing from others; for if all our possessions are intelligent, where is the room for us? There are a great many more individuals which have achieved a “higher education” these days than that of recent history and with this it has brought about an air of superiority or “entitlement” (and I hate to use that word for that is yet another program) of intelligence, which seems to block all common sense and the ability to learn beyond what is perceived to be “known”. Perhaps this is because the years and resources spent in achieving this higher mark from society is deemed as a point where, “I don’t have to learn anymore”, “look at my paper – I am smart”. Always having to prove themselves as “better” or at least “knowledgeable” in order to save face, complete with projections based on fear that they may not be as informed as they believe. This is the perfectly programmed ego with its programmed responses of indignation, fear of losing a competition (albeit in the mind) and a child-like arrogance. They must protect their simple, programmed inadequacies with outward projections towards one which listens and takes in information. Within the last month, I have been told twice by people I have never met that I was “dangerous” because I listen and don’t say much, to which I asked “dangerous to whom?” only to be responded with “to everyone”. Fear of intelligence. So “ignorance”, in these cases, is an insult instead of simply what the word means (can you figure it out? I’ll give you a hint), ignorance is something that one can build upon, a place where one can learn from. The only thing one proves from their defense or indignation of their ignorance is actually their stupidity. Once one believes they know it all, can one learn? An important question to understand when speaking of this subject. Or perhaps when one believes that every offered opportunity for reflection is an insult, one solidifies their commitment to remaining ignorant. In my opinion, based upon my observations, the human race has devolved over time and as a whole, humanity is as intelligent as a sack of hammers. Now, how do YOU interpret that? Is that my fault or your own? Should I be held responsible for your interpretations? What did you perceive from that? Are you immediately thinking that I have a hatred for humanity and wish to see them suffer and die? Why would my mere observation be construed as “hatred”? Where does actual thought kick in and not reactive programming? This is what I think about, how mere questions and observations can be so misconstrued and twisted to fit anyone’s defeatist and projectionary impulses (for one must defend one’s self when one “feels” attacked) even if these are merely a programmed reaction in order to keep one from questioning and truly thinking outside the box (how many are doing that right now?)?
